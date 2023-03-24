Kim Kardashian recibe críticas por usar modelo con discapacidad en nueva campaña

#stitch with @chronicallyillandhot I need EVERY SINGLE PERSON to tag @thecandaceshow because I have a very VERY important message for her - the answer to her question “how far are we gonna take this inclusivity thing” i’ll tell you how far. This is personal, this is an attack on me and my community, and just as much as she gets to voice her very much ignorant and hurtful opinion on this platform SO CAN I. No amount of Candace Owens will EVER make me stop this journey for inclusion. Because she just reminded me how much more work there’s to be done. To Candace and everyone who agrees with her: you’ll see my face, my body and my wheelchair in your favorite beauty and clothing brands. And when you quit social media because you can’t stand seeing it - I’LL BE ON NYC BILLBOARDS AND LA STOREFRONTS. #candaceowens #candaceowensisignorant #ableism #ableismisreal #skims #disabilityrepresentation #representationmatters #disabledmodel