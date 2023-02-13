Estos fueron los mejores comerciales del Super Bowl 2023

Entre las épicas jugadas entre los Kansas City Chiefs y los Philadelphia Eagles, el Super Bowl 2023 se caracteriza por traerle al público estadounidense los comerciales con más alto presupuesto y repletos de estrellas.
Super Bowl 2023 y sus comerciales
Los anunciantes aprovechan el Super Bowl para que todo Estados Unidos vea sus servicios y tengan las mayores vistas del año. Desde Ben Affleck y Jennifer López, Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone, Brie Larson y Pete Davidson protagonizaron los comerciales.
Estos son los mejores comerciales del Super Bowl que serán trasmitidos durante todo el 2023.
Ben Affleck y Jennifer López: Dunkin’ Donuts
La primera emisión comercial durante el Super Bowl fue ver trabajar a Ben Affleck con Dunkin’ Donuts. Affleck atiende el autoservicio y, sorprendentemente, se encuentra a su esposa, Jennifer López.
they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023
Serena Williams: Remy Martín
Serena Williams apareció en un comercial de Remy Martin, una de las compañías más antiguas productoras de coñac y principal distribuidora mundial.
That’s a team, ladies and gentlemen. #TeamUpForExcellence @SerenaWilliams#BigGame #InchByInch #GOAT pic.twitter.com/2134S0gEYN— Rémy Martin Cognac US (@remymartinUS) February 13, 2023
Bradly Cooper: T-Mobile
Bradley Coopers prestó su imagen para el comercial con T-Mobile.
If Bradley Cooper worked in retail, he'd definitely go just by Brad. pic.twitter.com/e2G8suDc9f— T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 13, 2023
Ben Stiller: Pepsi
En un comercial de Pepsi Zero Sugar, vemos a Ben Stiller interpretando a varios de sus personajes y finalizó con Derek Zoolander de Zoolander.
So, was @BenStiller’s reaction #RealOrActing? Try the new #PepsiZeroSugar and find out for yourself.— Pepsi (@pepsi) February 13, 2023
(that kick from @TheRealDratch looked pretty real, just sayin’ 👀) pic.twitter.com/2YQP16RNZ5
Sylvester Stallone: Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone, junto a sus hijas Sophia, Scarlet y Sistine, apareció en un anuncio de Parmount+.
Taking Rocky to a whole new level... 😂 #ParamountPlus #AMountainOfEntertainment #SylvesterStallone #BigGame pic.twitter.com/LPdrIhsEln— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 2, 2023
P Diddy: Uber Eats
P Diddy interpreta un jingle para Uber Eats y protagoniza la campaña.
See you in the 2nd quarter 🏈— Uber Eats (@UberEats) February 12, 2023
Dare to get this 🎶 out of your head (WE can’t)#UberOne the one membership to save on rides and eats. pic.twitter.com/jqTZC4peVx
Jon Hamm, Brie Larson y Pete Davidson: Hellmann’s
Brie Larson y Jon Hamm fueron los ingredientes perfectos para que Pete Davidson hiciera un sándwich.
It helps Pete to talk it out with his leftovers before he eats #BringLeftoversToLife #MakeTasteNotWaste pic.twitter.com/9x49GKu8tt— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) February 13, 2023
Ant-Man/Paul Rudd: Heineken
Paul Rudd se tomó una refrescante Heineken libre de alcohol, pero con el traje de Ant-Man.
Don’t shrink and drink. Here’s more you didn’t see during the Big Game!— Heineken US (@Heineken_US) February 13, 2023
0.0% alcohol, but not small on taste.
Enjoy Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania responsibly. Only in theaters this Friday!#ShrinkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/LCRAavPj5M
Jennifer Coolidge: E.L.F
Minutos antes de ver a Rihanna en el entretiempo, Jennifer Coolidge protagonizó el anuncio de elf, escrito por Mike White, creador de The White Lotus.