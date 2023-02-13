Entretenimiento

Estos fueron los mejores comerciales del Super Bowl 2023

Desde Ben Affleck y Jennifer López, Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone, Brie Larson y Pete Davidson protagonizaron los comerciales

Super Bowl 2023

Comerciales del Super Bowl 2023. (​​Paramount+ y Dunkin' Donuts)

Por Adrialis Barrios

Entre las épicas jugadas entre los Kansas City Chiefs y los Philadelphia Eagles, el Super Bowl 2023 se caracteriza por traerle al público estadounidense los comerciales con más alto presupuesto y repletos de estrellas.

Super Bowl 2023 y sus comerciales

Los anunciantes aprovechan el Super Bowl para que todo Estados Unidos vea sus servicios y tengan las mayores vistas del año. Desde Ben Affleck y Jennifer López, Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone, Brie Larson y Pete Davidson protagonizaron los comerciales.

Estos son los mejores comerciales del Super Bowl que serán trasmitidos durante todo el 2023.

Ben Affleck y Jennifer López: Dunkin’ Donuts

La primera emisión comercial durante el Super Bowl fue ver trabajar a Ben Affleck con Dunkin’ Donuts. Affleck atiende el autoservicio y, sorprendentemente, se encuentra a su esposa, Jennifer López.

Serena Williams: Remy Martín

Serena Williams apareció en un comercial de Remy Martin, una de las compañías más antiguas productoras de coñac y principal distribuidora mundial.

Bradly Cooper: T-Mobile

Bradley Coopers prestó su imagen para el comercial con T-Mobile.

Ben Stiller: Pepsi

En un comercial de Pepsi Zero Sugar, vemos a Ben Stiller interpretando a varios de sus personajes y finalizó con Derek Zoolander de Zoolander.

Sylvester Stallone: Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone, junto a sus hijas Sophia, Scarlet y Sistine, apareció en un anuncio de Parmount+.

P Diddy: Uber Eats

P Diddy interpreta un jingle para Uber Eats y protagoniza la campaña.

Jon Hamm, Brie Larson y Pete Davidson: Hellmann’s

Brie Larson y Jon Hamm fueron los ingredientes perfectos para que Pete Davidson hiciera un sándwich.

Ant-Man/Paul Rudd: Heineken

Paul Rudd se tomó una refrescante Heineken libre de alcohol, pero con el traje de Ant-Man.

Jennifer Coolidge: E.L.F

Minutos antes de ver a Rihanna en el entretiempo, Jennifer Coolidge protagonizó el anuncio de elf, escrito por Mike White, creador de The White Lotus.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos