Despiden a Lisa Marie Presley en mansión Graceland

Despiden a Lisa Marie Presley en mansión dónde vivió con su padre, Elvis Presley Visitors to Graceland look at the gravesite of Lisa Marie Presley and her son Benjamin Keough as the walk around the Meditation Gardens after a memorial service for Lisa Marie Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency and was buried near her father Elvis Presley and his two parents. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)