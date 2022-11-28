Entretenimiento

Hulu: estos son los programas que se despiden de la plataforma en diciembre

Cada mes las plataformas streaming tiene que cumplir con contratos de distribución.

Hulu

Por Jean Lucas Bello

Generalmente, los acuerdos de las compañías de transmisión streaming con los dueños de las series y películas consiste en la disponibilidad de esos contenidos por un tiempo determinado. Es decir, se alquilan los derechos de transmisión por unos meses o años.

Al finalizar ese periodo de tiempo, se retiran esos contenidos del catálogo de las plataformas de transmisión straming.

Hulu no escapa de esa realidad y por eso durante cada mes nuevos títulos se despiden de la plataforma.

Para conocer las series y películas que se despiden de Hulu durante el mes de diciembre, continúa leyendo el siguiente listado.

[Te recomendamos leer: Mike Tyson amenaza a Hulu por estreno de la serie que contará su historia de vida]

Series y películas que se despiden de Hulu en diciembre

1 de diciembre

  • The DUFF (2015)

14 de diciembre

  • All Good Things (2010)
  • Nature Calls (2012)

31 de diciembre

  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • About Last Night (1986)
  • About Time (2013)
  • Adaptation. (2002)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • America’s Sweethearts (2001)
  • American Ultra (2015)
  • An American Citizen (1992)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Another Earth (2011)
  • Baby Boy (2001)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Beerfest (2006)
  • Beyond JFK (1991)
  • Billboard Dad (1999)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade 2 (2002)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Blast From The Past (1999)
  • Blazing Saddles (1974)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Casino (1995)
  • Catch and Release (2006)
  • Cedar Rapids (2011)
  • City of Angels (1998)
  • The Collection (2012)
  • The Covenant (2006)
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • Desperado (1995)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
  • Don’t Say A Word (2001)
  • Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
  • Drive Angry 3D (2011)
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
  • Father of the Bride (1991)
  • Father of the Bride II (1995)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Fired Up! (2009)
  • The Fisher King (1991)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • The Fugitive (1993)
  • Gandhi (1982)
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Good Shepherd (2006)
  • The Gospel (2005)
  • Grandma’s Boy (2006)
  • The Green Hornet (2011)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Higher Learning (1995)
  • The Hulk (2003)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Kusama: Infinity (2018)
  • Labios Rojos (2011)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
  • Looper (2012)
  • Lords of Dogtown (2005)
  • Lost In Space (1998)
  • Mama (2013)
  • The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
  • Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
  • Maverick (1994)
  • The New Age (1994)
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
  • Ninja Assassin (2009)
  • Norman (2017)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Notes on a Scandal (2006)
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Passport to Paris (1999)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
  • Phantom
  • The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
  • Q & A (1990)
  • Robot And Frank (2012)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
  • Short Circuit (1986)
  • Silent Hill (2006)
  • Sinister 2 (2015)
  • The Sixth Sense (1999)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2 (2013)
  • Snakes On A Plane (2006)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
  • Stir Crazy (1980)
  • Stripes (1981)
  • Stripper (1986)
  • Sunchaser (1996)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • Switching Goals (1999)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • That Night (1993)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • Todo Cambia (2000)
  • The Transporter (2002)
  • Turtle Beach (1992)
  • Twister (1996)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Unbreakable (2000)
  • Undercover Brother (2002)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)
  • The Watch (2012)
  • What a Girl Wants (2003)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • X-Men (2000)
  • Year One (2009)
Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos