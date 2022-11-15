Los Premios GRAMMY o GRAMMYs, mejor conocido como la ceremonia más importante dentro del mundo de la música anunció a sus nominados para la edición número 65, la cual tomará lugar el próximo domingo 5 de febrero desde el Crypto.com Arena ubicado en Los Angeles. Las nominaciones contaron con la participación del cantautor y pianista John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Cyndi Lauper y el dúo Dan + Shay.
Cabe señalar que el periodo de elegibilidad para las nominaciones abarcó desde el viernes primero de octubre de 2021 hasta el viernes 30 de septiembre de 2022, después de esa fecha no podrán ser nominados.
Nuevas categorías se suman a los GRAMMYs 2023
Semanas atrás, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló que se sumarían más categorías a dicha premiación entre ellas, Compositor del año, no clásico, mejor interpretación de música alternativa, mejor interpretación estadounidense, mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos, mejor álbum de poesía hablada.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los Premios GRAMMY 2023
Mejor presentación pop en solitario
- “Easy on Me” - Adele
- “Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- ”Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
- ”About Damn Time” - Lizzo
- ”As It Was” - Harry Styles
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Solo Performance nominees: @Adele; @sanbenito; @DojaCat; Steve Lacy; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/nxMjLqqvFh— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor presentación dúo/grupo pop
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” - Abba
- ”Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
- ”My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS
- ”I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone & Doja Cat
- ”Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees: @Abba; @Camila_Cabello ft. @edsheeran; @Coldplay & @bts_bighit @bts_twt; @PostMalone & @DojaCat; @SamSmith & @kimpetras: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/S9mQpsRoef— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- “Voyage” - Abba
- ”30” - Adele
- ”Music of the Spheres” - Coldplay
- ”Special” - Lizzo
- ”Harry’s House” - Harry Styles
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Vocal Album nominees: @Abba; @Adele; @Coldplay; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe pic.twitter.com/DLx9akAeav— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor álbum pop latino
- “Aguilera” - Christina Aguilera
- ”Pasieros” - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
- ”De Adentro Pa Afuera” - Camilo
- ”Viajante” - Fonseca
- ”Dharma+” - Sebastián Yatra
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Latin Pop Album nominees: @xtina; @rubenblades & Boca Livre; @camilomusica; @fonseca; and @sebastianyatra: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/2Q2x1FKhW4— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Trap Cake, Vol. 2” - Rauw Alejandro
- ”Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny
- ”Legendaddy” - Daddy Yankee
- ”La 167” - Farruko
- ”The Love & Sex Tape” - Maluma
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Música Urbana Album nominees: @rauwalejandro; @sanbenito; @daddy_yankee; @farrukoofficial; and @maluma: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/Uijxyu7Vru— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor video musical
- “Easy on Me” - Adele
- “Yet to Come” - BTS
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- “The Heart Part 5″ - Kendrick Lamar
- “As It Was” - Harry Styles
- “All Too Well: The Short Film” - Taylor Swift
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Music Video nominees: @Adele; @BTS_bighit @BTS_twt; @DojaCat; @kendricklamar; @Harry_Styles; and @taylorswift13: https://t.co/teqtZEUywS pic.twitter.com/sf97Mi5ONb— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Canción del año
- Easy on Me - Adele
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
- God Did - DJ Khaled & Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- ABCDEFU - Gayle
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award): @whoisgayle; @Lizzo; @TaylorSwift13; @Harry_Styles; Steve Lacy; @Beyonce; @Adele; @djkhaled; @KendrickLamar; and @TheBonnieRaitt: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/yYcBYGjUyY— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Mejor álbum regional (Incluido tejano)
- “Abeja Reina” -Chiquis
- “Un Canto por México (El Musical)” - Natalia Lafourcade
- “La Reunión (Deluxe)” - Los Tigres Del Norte
- “EP #1 Forajido” - Christian Nodal
- “Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)” - Marco Antonio Solís
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees: @Chiquis626; @lafourcade; @tigresdelnorte; Christian Nodal; and @MarcoASolis: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/ru5JK0LEe4— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Grabación del año
- “Don’t Shut Me Down”- ABBA
- “Easy on Me” - Adele
- “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
- “You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile & Lucius
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- “As It Was” - Harry Styles
- “The Heart Part 5″ - Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
- “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year nominees: @Abba; @Adele; @Beyonce; @MaryJBlige; @BrandiCarlile ft. @ilovelucius; @DojaCat; Steve Lacy; @KendrickLamar; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/teqtZEUywS pic.twitter.com/mxTUZP0xaC— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Álbum del año
- Voyage - ABBA
- 30 - Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Harry’s House - Harry Styles
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- Special - Lizzo
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige