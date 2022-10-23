Entretenimiento

Netflix: estos son los programas que abandonan la plataforma para el mes de noviembre

A los usuarios le quedan pocos días para disfrutar algunos contenidos de la plataforma

Netflix Logo. (Unsplash)

Por Jean Lucas Bello

Un nuevo mes trae una larga lista de nuevas películas y programas que desaparecerán de la plataforma de transmisión ‘streaming’, Netflix.

Como cada mes, es importante recordar que Netflix se asocia con proveedores de contenido y estudios para licenciar derechos de otros títulos, es decir, de películas, series o documentales, por un tiempo en específico.

Es por eso que si ves algunos títulos en la siguiente lista, debes apresurarte y mirarlo, antes de que Netflix lo retire de su catálogo.

Estos son los programas que dejarán Netflix en noviembre en Estados Unidos

1 de noviembre

  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • Aagey Se Right (2009)
  • Aamir (2008)
  • ABCD 2 (2015)
  • ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)
  • Barfi! (2012)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
  • Chance Pe Dance (2010)
  • Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
  • Chup Chup Ke (2006)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)
  • Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)
  • Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
  • Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)
  • Edge of Fear (2018)
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  • Flight (2012)
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Friday (1995)
  • Friday After Next (2002)
  • Getaway Plan (2016)
  • Ghanchakkar (2013)
  • Grandmaster (2012)
  • Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)
  • Hattrick (2007)
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
  • Heroine (2012)
  • Himmatwala (2013)
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
  • Husbands in Goa (2012)
  • Identity (2003)
  • InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)
  • Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Kai Po Che! (2013)
  • Kalakalappu (2012)
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)
  • Katti Batti (2015)
  • Last Action Hero (1993)
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Léon: The Professional (1994)
  • Life in a Metro (2007)
  • Little Nicky (2000)
  • Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)
  • Miniforce X (Season 1)
  • Miss Congeniality (2000)
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
  • Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
  • Naruto (Seasons 1-9)
  • Next Friday (2000)
  • No One Killed Jessica (2011)
  • No Strings Attached (2011)
  • Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
  • Paan Singh Tomar (2010)
  • Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)
  • Raja Natwarlal (2014)
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Rock of Ages (2012)
  • Satyagraha (2013)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Seized (2020)
  • Settai (2013)
  • Sigaram Thodu (2014)
  • Sitting in Limbo (2020)
  • Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
  • Takers (2010)
  • The Bucket List (2007)
  • The Family Court (Season 1)
  • The Forgiven (2017)
  • The Golden Path (Season 1)
  • The Little Nyonya (2009)
  • The Judgement (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • The Next Karate Kid (1994)
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • The Notebook (2004)
  • The Nut Job (2014)
  • The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)
  • The Truth (2008)
  • This Is 40 (2012)
  • Together (2009)
  • Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)
  • Zoé: Panoramas (2016)
  • Zokkomon (2011)

2 de noviembre

  • Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

3 de noviembre

  • From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Seasons 1-3)
  • Mossad 101 (Seasons 1-2)

5 de noviembre

  • Framing John DeLorean (2019)
  • Undercover Brother 2 (2019)

6 de noviembre

  • Burning Cane (2019) – ARRAY Releasing

7 de noviembre

  • Unrest (2017)

8 de noviembre

  • War Dogs (2016)

9 de noviembre

  • Deadly Switch (2019)

12 de noviembre

  • If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

14 de noviembre

  • Scary Movie 5 (2013)

15 de noviembre

  • Ghosts of War (2020)

16 de noviembre

  • America’s Next Top Model (Season)
  • At the Dolphin Bay (2003)
  • La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004)
  • The Method (2015)
  • My MVP Valentine (2002)
  • Survivor (Season)
  • The Yard (Avlu) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Westside Story (2003)
  • Whose Streets? (2017)
