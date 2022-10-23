Netflix: estos son los programas que abandonan la plataforma para el mes de noviembre

Un nuevo mes trae una larga lista de nuevas películas y programas que desaparecerán de la plataforma de transmisión ‘streaming’, Netflix.
Como cada mes, es importante recordar que Netflix se asocia con proveedores de contenido y estudios para licenciar derechos de otros títulos, es decir, de películas, series o documentales, por un tiempo en específico.
Es por eso que si ves algunos títulos en la siguiente lista, debes apresurarte y mirarlo, antes de que Netflix lo retire de su catálogo.
Estos son los programas que dejarán Netflix en noviembre en Estados Unidos
1 de noviembre
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Aagey Se Right (2009)
- Aamir (2008)
- ABCD 2 (2015)
- ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)
- Barfi! (2012)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Chance Pe Dance (2010)
- Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
- Chup Chup Ke (2006)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)
- Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)
- Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
- Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)
- Edge of Fear (2018)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Flight (2012)
- Footloose (2011)
- Friday (1995)
- Friday After Next (2002)
- Getaway Plan (2016)
- Ghanchakkar (2013)
- Grandmaster (2012)
- Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)
- Hattrick (2007)
- Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
- Heroine (2012)
- Himmatwala (2013)
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
- Husbands in Goa (2012)
- Identity (2003)
- InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Kai Po Che! (2013)
- Kalakalappu (2012)
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)
- Katti Batti (2015)
- Last Action Hero (1993)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Léon: The Professional (1994)
- Life in a Metro (2007)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)
- Miniforce X (Season 1)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
- Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
- Naruto (Seasons 1-9)
- Next Friday (2000)
- No One Killed Jessica (2011)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
- Paan Singh Tomar (2010)
- Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)
- Raja Natwarlal (2014)
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Satyagraha (2013)
- Scarface (1983)
- Seized (2020)
- Settai (2013)
- Sigaram Thodu (2014)
- Sitting in Limbo (2020)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Takers (2010)
- The Bucket List (2007)
- The Family Court (Season 1)
- The Forgiven (2017)
- The Golden Path (Season 1)
- The Little Nyonya (2009)
- The Judgement (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
- The Nightingale (2018)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Nut Job (2014)
- The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)
- The Truth (2008)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- Together (2009)
- Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)
- Zoé: Panoramas (2016)
- Zokkomon (2011)
2 de noviembre
- Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
3 de noviembre
- From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Seasons 1-3)
- Mossad 101 (Seasons 1-2)
5 de noviembre
- Framing John DeLorean (2019)
- Undercover Brother 2 (2019)
6 de noviembre
- Burning Cane (2019) – ARRAY Releasing
7 de noviembre
- Unrest (2017)
8 de noviembre
- War Dogs (2016)
9 de noviembre
- Deadly Switch (2019)
12 de noviembre
- If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
- What’s Leaving Netflix on November 13th
- Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)
14 de noviembre
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
15 de noviembre
- Ghosts of War (2020)
16 de noviembre
- America’s Next Top Model (Season)
- At the Dolphin Bay (2003)
- La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004)
- The Method (2015)
- My MVP Valentine (2002)
- Survivor (Season)
- The Yard (Avlu) – Netflix Original Removal
- Westside Story (2003)
- Whose Streets? (2017)