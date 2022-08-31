Disney+: estas son las series y películas que se estrenarán en septiembre

Disney+ seguirá apostando con contenido para quitarle más espacio a su competencia directa a vencer que es Netflix. Por eso, para el mes de septiembre se viene una nueva lista de estrenos de películas recién estrenadas en cines y nuevos episodios de sus series más populares.
Uno de los estrenos más llamativos es la cuarta película de Thor, llamado, Thor: Love and Thunder que estará disponible a partir del 8 de septiembre, sin ningún costo adicional para los suscriptores.
Sumado a esa gran película se le suma el estreno de Hocus Pocus, protagonizada por Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker y Kathy Najimy.
En cuanto series, muchos fanáticos esperan nuevos episodios de She Hulk, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series y Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.
A continuación la programación que tendrá Disney+ en el mes de septiembre para los Estados Unidos, gracias a la lista del portal Whats On Disney+.
Estrenos de Disney+ en septiembre
1 septiembre
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 3
2 de septiembre
- Al Davis vs. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
- Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
7 de septiembre
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (T1)
- Europe from Above (T3)
- Europe from Above (T4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (T1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (t5, 3 episodios)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 307 Camp Prom
8 de septiembre
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (T1, 5 episodios)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Cars on the Road: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Temporada 1 Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
- Growing Up: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Pinocchio
- Remembering
- Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 4
9 de septiembre
- United Sharks of America
14 de septiembre
- First Alaskans (T1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (T1)
- Short Circuit
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodio 308 Let It Go
15 de septiembre
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 5
16 de septiembre
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Mija
19 de septiembre
- Dancing with the Stars: Temporada 31 Premiere (Live)
21 de septiembre
- Firebuds (T1, 12 episodios)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (T8, 8 episodios)
- Andor: 3-Episodio Premiere
- Super/Natural
22 de septiembre
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 6
23 de septiembre
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
26 de septiembre
- Dancing with the Stars: Episodio 2 (Live)
28 de septiembre
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (T2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (T2, 11 episodios)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Temporada 2 Premiere
- Andor: Episodio 4
29 de septiembre
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 7
30 de septiembre
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Under Wraps 2
- Hocus Pocus 2