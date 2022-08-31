Disney+: estas son las series y películas que se estrenarán en septiembre

“Thor, Love and Thunder”: se estrenará el 8 de septiembre. Foto: Reproducción de Marvel Studios

Disney+ seguirá apostando con contenido para quitarle más espacio a su competencia directa a vencer que es Netflix. Por eso, para el mes de septiembre se viene una nueva lista de estrenos de películas recién estrenadas en cines y nuevos episodios de sus series más populares.

Uno de los estrenos más llamativos es la cuarta película de Thor, llamado, Thor: Love and Thunder que estará disponible a partir del 8 de septiembre, sin ningún costo adicional para los suscriptores.

Sumado a esa gran película se le suma el estreno de Hocus Pocus, protagonizada por Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker y Kathy Najimy.

En cuanto series, muchos fanáticos esperan nuevos episodios de She Hulk, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series y Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

A continuación la programación que tendrá Disney+ en el mes de septiembre para los Estados Unidos, gracias a la lista del portal Whats On Disney+.

Estrenos de Disney+ en septiembre

1 septiembre

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 3

2 de septiembre

Al Davis vs. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

7 de septiembre

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (T1)

Europe from Above (T3)

Europe from Above (T4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (T1)

Puppy Dog Pals (t5, 3 episodios)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 307 Camp Prom

8 de septiembre

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (T1, 5 episodios)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Temporada 1 Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)

Growing Up: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 4

9 de septiembre

United Sharks of America

14 de septiembre

First Alaskans (T1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (T1)

Short Circuit

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodio 308 Let It Go

15 de septiembre

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 5

16 de septiembre

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

19 de septiembre

Dancing with the Stars: Temporada 31 Premiere (Live)

21 de septiembre

Firebuds (T1, 12 episodios)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (T8, 8 episodios)

Andor: 3-Episodio Premiere

Super/Natural

22 de septiembre

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 6

23 de septiembre

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

26 de septiembre

Dancing with the Stars: Episodio 2 (Live)

28 de septiembre

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (T2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (T2, 11 episodios)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Temporada 2 Premiere

Andor: Episodio 4

29 de septiembre

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 7

30 de septiembre