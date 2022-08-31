Cine

Disney+: estas son las series y películas que se estrenarán en septiembre

La plataforma streaming le dará luz a nuevas producciones originales.

O filme trouxe o Deus do Trovão (Chris Hemsworth) em uma jornada diferente de tudo que ele já enfrentou: uma busca pela paz interior.

“Thor, Love and Thunder”: se estrenará el 8 de septiembre. Foto: Reproducción de Marvel Studios

Por Jean Lucas Bello

Disney+ seguirá apostando con contenido para quitarle más espacio a su competencia directa a vencer que es Netflix. Por eso, para el mes de septiembre se viene una nueva lista de estrenos de películas recién estrenadas en cines y nuevos episodios de sus series más populares.

Uno de los estrenos más llamativos es la cuarta película de Thor, llamado, Thor: Love and Thunder que estará disponible a partir del 8 de septiembre, sin ningún costo adicional para los suscriptores.

Sumado a esa gran película se le suma el estreno de Hocus Pocus, protagonizada por Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker y Kathy Najimy.

En cuanto series, muchos fanáticos esperan nuevos episodios de She Hulk, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series y Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

A continuación la programación que tendrá Disney+ en el mes de septiembre para los Estados Unidos, gracias a la lista del portal Whats On Disney+.

[Te recomendamos leer: Marvel: esta es la conexión que tendría She Hulk con Thor: Ragnarok]

Estrenos de Disney+ en septiembre

1 septiembre

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 3

2 de septiembre

  • Al Davis vs. The NFL
  • Dickie V
  • Elway to Marino
  • Nature Boy
  • Run Ricky Run
  • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
  • The Band That Wouldn’t Die
  • The Two Bills
  • Year of the Scab
  • Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

7 de septiembre

  • Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (T1)
  • Europe from Above (T3)
  • Europe from Above (T4)
  • Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (T1)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (t5, 3 episodios)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 307 Camp Prom

8 de septiembre

  • Frozen (Sing-Along)
  • Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (T1, 5 episodios)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Cars on the Road: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Temporada 1 Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
  • Growing Up: Premiere (Todos los episodios disponibles)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Pinocchio
  • Remembering
  • Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 4

9 de septiembre

  • United Sharks of America

14 de septiembre

  • First Alaskans (T1)
  • In the Womb: Animal Babies (T1)
  • Short Circuit
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodio 308 Let It Go

15 de septiembre

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 5

16 de septiembre

  • Coco (Sing-Along)
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Mija

19 de septiembre

  • Dancing with the Stars: Temporada 31 Premiere (Live)

21 de septiembre

  • Firebuds (T1, 12 episodios)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (T8, 8 episodios)
  • Andor: 3-Episodio Premiere
  • Super/Natural

22 de septiembre

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 6

23 de septiembre

  • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
  • Spies in Disguise
  • The Call of the Wild

26 de septiembre

  • Dancing with the Stars: Episodio 2 (Live)

28 de septiembre

  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (T2)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (T2, 11 episodios)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Temporada 2 Premiere
  • Andor: Episodio 4

29 de septiembre

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodio 7

30 de septiembre

  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
  • Under Wraps 2
  • Hocus Pocus 2
Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos