Óscar 2022: The power of the dog y Dune las más nominadas; Guillermo del Toro va por cuatro premios

Nominados al Óscar 2022. The power of the dog y Dune, las más nominadas. (Foto: Getty Images y Cortesía.)

Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2022, a través del portal y redes oficiales del premio.

Dune, The power of the dog y King Richard, fueron las cinta más nominadas para esta edición. Guillermo del Toro apareció en cuatro categorías con la cinta El callejón de las almas perdidas (Nightmare alley): Diseño de vestuario, Cinematografía, Diseño de producción y Mejor película.

Mientras que los españoles Penélope Cruz, por Madres paralelas, y Javier Bardem, por Being The Ricardos, han logrado también candidaturas a los Óscar. Para ambos, será su cuarta candidatura y son la cuarta pareja de intérpretes en lograrlo el mismo año.

The power of the dog (El poder del perro), el western dirigido por Jane Campion, parte como la favorita con 12 nominaciones, incluidas las de Mejor película, Mejor dirección, Mejor guion adaptado y para sus cuatro protagonistas: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons y Kod Smit-McPhee. Supera las 10 nominaciones conseguidas por Dune, de Denis Villeneuve.

¿Cuándo será la entrega de los premios?

La edición número 94 de los premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles, volverá a contar con presentador.

La ceremonia, de nuevo tendrá maestro de ceremonias tras tres años sin conductor. Hasta el momento será de manera presencial.

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick, Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Director

Kenneth Branagh

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

Mejor Fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariane Debose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kisten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

Cirian Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - CODA

J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor Banda Sonora

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor Película Extranjera

Drive my Car - Japón

Flee - Dinamarca

The Hand of God - Italia

Luana: A Yak in the Classrom - Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World - Noruega

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

Curella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor Edición

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick, Boom!

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Coming to America

Cuerlla

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor Guión Adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor Guión Original

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Dale clic aquí para conocer todas las categorías.

PUBLIMETRO TV: