Óscar 2022: The power of the dog y Dune las más nominadas; Guillermo del Toro va por cuatro premios

Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2022, a través del portal y redes oficiales del premio.
Dune, The power of the dog y King Richard, fueron las cinta más nominadas para esta edición. Guillermo del Toro apareció en cuatro categorías con la cinta El callejón de las almas perdidas (Nightmare alley): Diseño de vestuario, Cinematografía, Diseño de producción y Mejor película.
Mientras que los españoles Penélope Cruz, por Madres paralelas, y Javier Bardem, por Being The Ricardos, han logrado también candidaturas a los Óscar. Para ambos, será su cuarta candidatura y son la cuarta pareja de intérpretes en lograrlo el mismo año.
The power of the dog (El poder del perro), el western dirigido por Jane Campion, parte como la favorita con 12 nominaciones, incluidas las de Mejor película, Mejor dirección, Mejor guion adaptado y para sus cuatro protagonistas: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons y Kod Smit-McPhee. Supera las 10 nominaciones conseguidas por Dune, de Denis Villeneuve.
¿Cuándo será la entrega de los premios?
La edición número 94 de los premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles, volverá a contar con presentador.
La ceremonia, de nuevo tendrá maestro de ceremonias tras tres años sin conductor. Hasta el momento será de manera presencial.
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick, Boom!
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz - Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh
- Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Jane Campion
- Steven Spielberg
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariane Debose - West Side Story
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Kisten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
- Cirian Hinds - Belfast
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Drive my Car - Japón
- Flee - Dinamarca
- The Hand of God - Italia
- Luana: A Yak in the Classrom - Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World - Noruega
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- Curella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Edición
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick, Boom!
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Coming to America
- Cuerlla
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Guión Original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Dale clic aquí para conocer todas las categorías.
PUBLIMETRO TV: