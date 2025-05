Nuggets y Cavaliers responden: empatan la serie con triunfos claves en casa

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Game Three

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 09: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)