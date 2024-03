Nueva camiseta de Inglaterra de Nike para la Euro 2024 causa polémica

Nueva camiseta de Inglaterra A view of Nike's designed St George's Cross on the back of the collar of the new England shirt, in London, Friday, March 22, 2024. England's new men's soccer team shirt is out and it's causing a bit of a stir. And it's not just the price that's vexing some. The decision by Nike to change the color of the St. George's Cross on the new shirt from the traditional red and white has even prompted the prime minister and the man who is favored to succeed him to make their displeasure known. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)