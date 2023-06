Hijo de Umaga, difunta estrella de WWE, hará su debut en la lucha profesional

‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️



Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty



8233 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338



🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/8nHLfLi26C