Más cerca del regreso Altuve tras sufrir lesión

𝘈𝘳𝘦 𝘺'𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺? 👀



Jose Altuve is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here at @ConstellationEG Field TONIGHT! (Subject to change without notice)



🎟: https://t.co/MYswJvNv1H pic.twitter.com/Y56e32aA0Z