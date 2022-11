Mattress Mack ganó $75 millones tras apostar al triunfo de los Astros de Houston

Mattress Mack HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: James Franklin McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack", poses with fans prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey/Getty Images)