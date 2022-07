“Ya tengo mis llaves”: Amanda Serrano encontró su hogar en Puerto Rico

Took a trip to PR this morning for the Closing of my House.

The tall Gentleman is our islands Bronze medalist in the Olympics 400 Meter Hurdles ⁦@JavierCulson⁩ who served as my Real estate agent here w/the lawyer. I Got my keys & now heading back home to NY to Train 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KOVpmWWtPs