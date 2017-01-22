Escritora de programa americano ataca al hijo de Trump

Lleva trabajando en la cadena estadounidense NBC desde el 2013 y los cibernautas piden su despido

Escritora de programa americano ataca al hijo de Trump
Por: Metro Puerto Rico

La escritora del programa ‘Saturday Night Live’, Katie Rich ha sido cuestionada por atacar con un tuit al hijo menor del Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”, publicó Rich en su cuenta de Twitter, refiriéndose al niño de diez años, Barron Trump.

Rich, de 33 años, borró su tuit y luego estableció su cuenta de forma privada hasta borrarla; pero esto no ha detenido de los cibernautas a reaccionar ante el episodio.

Vea aquí las expresiones:

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo