Escritora de programa americano ataca al hijo de Trump

La escritora del programa ‘Saturday Night Live’, Katie Rich ha sido cuestionada por atacar con un tuit al hijo menor del Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”, publicó Rich en su cuenta de Twitter, refiriéndose al niño de diez años, Barron Trump.

Rich, de 33 años, borró su tuit y luego estableció su cuenta de forma privada hasta borrarla; pero esto no ha detenido de los cibernautas a reaccionar ante el episodio.

Vea aquí las expresiones:

It wasn't okay to attack Malia and Sasha Obama. It's not okay to attack Barron Trump. @katiemaryrich is trash for this. pic.twitter.com/Cp187OAsIa — Caroline Craig (@CeeJayCraig) January 21, 2017

Appalled with @SNL and @Katiemaryrich! She should be fired!!! Children are always off limits! #firekatierich #boycottsnl — KSG (@mgagne02) January 21, 2017