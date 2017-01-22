Escritora de programa americano ataca al hijo de Trump
Lleva trabajando en la cadena estadounidense NBC desde el 2013 y los cibernautas piden su despido
La escritora del programa ‘Saturday Night Live’, Katie Rich ha sido cuestionada por atacar con un tuit al hijo menor del Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”, publicó Rich en su cuenta de Twitter, refiriéndose al niño de diez años, Barron Trump.
.@nbcsnl writer @katiemaryrich calls President Trump's 10-Year-Old son a mass murderer. Hey @NBC @NBCUniversal why is this hate tolerated? pic.twitter.com/ZYDVSETLJn
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 21, 2017
Rich, de 33 años, borró su tuit y luego estableció su cuenta de forma privada hasta borrarla; pero esto no ha detenido de los cibernautas a reaccionar ante el episodio.
Vea aquí las expresiones:
Thank you @jessebwatters for reporting @nbcsnl's Writer @katiemaryrich who Cyber Bullied 10yr old Barron Trump – #WattersWorld – #FireKatie. pic.twitter.com/yFPnjIl4hk
— CNN Reports FakeNews (@StrokerAce90) January 22, 2017
It wasn't okay to attack Malia and Sasha Obama. It's not okay to attack Barron Trump. @katiemaryrich is trash for this. pic.twitter.com/Cp187OAsIa
— Caroline Craig (@CeeJayCraig) January 21, 2017
Appalled with @SNL and @Katiemaryrich! She should be fired!!! Children are always off limits! #firekatierich #boycottsnl
— KSG (@mgagne02) January 21, 2017
#NBC & #SNL need to fire writer @Katiemaryrich who has no morals, or class & thinks it's funny to bash innocent children online. #boycottSNL
— Kathie VanKeuren (@MamaVof3) January 21, 2017