Por orden de la reina: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry deben regresar al Reino Unido
Puede que la pareja no quiera regresar
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry podrían regresar al Reino Unido el próximo mes para un compromiso al lado de la reina Isabel.
Según los informes, la reina Isabel II solicitó que el duque y la duquesa de Sussex, que ya no usarán sus títulos de "alteza real", se unan a la familia real para el servicio anual de la Commonwealth en la Abadía de Westminster el 9 de marzo, según The Sunday Times.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
Se espera que Meghan, de 38 años, y Harry, de 35, asistan al evento con su hijo Archie, que acaba de cumplir 10 meses.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Después de la aparición, la pareja regresará a Canadá, donde comienzan a establecerse en su nueva vida no real después de su decisión de renunciar como miembros de la familia real. La familia de tres se ha alojado en una mansión de 14 millones de dólares en la isla de Vancouver, donde Meghan disfruta del paisaje en caminatas con sus dos perros.
La pareja está buscando su independencia financiera. La semana pasada, hicieron un rápido viaje a Miami, donde hicieron su primera aparición pública conjunta desde la transición de la vida real en un evento privado de JP Morgan.
Allá dieron un discurso y de seguro no será su única aparición como celebridades.