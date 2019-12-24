Semana de los desaires: Reina Isabel deja de lado a Harry, Meghan y Archie en foto oficial
¿Muy mala onda?
La familia real suma una nueva polémica, tras la publicación de una postal de la reina Isabel en alusión al discurso que ofrece todos los años en esta época, en el que hace un balance relativo al acontecer del Reino Unido.
En la cuestionada fotografía aparece la monarca sentada en su escritorio, y junto a ella se aprecian algunos portarretratos familiares en los que precisamente no aparecen Harry, Meghan y Archie.
Merry Christmas! This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm GMT. This year also marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and in The Queen's Christmas Speech Her Majesty will reflect on the commemorations. "For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. . "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.” Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV, radio and online here tomorrow at 3pm GMT.
De inmediato en las redes sociales se comenzó a especular sobre un posible desaire de la abuela del príncipe hacia su nueva familia.
Sin embargo, los duques que se encuentran de vacaciones en Canadá, publicaron una fotografía en donde aparecen junto a su pequeño hijo.