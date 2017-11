Perro finge estar enfermo para que sus dueños falten al trabajo

Yesterday Sully started doing this scary coughing/ choking noise, and it freaked us out pretty bad. Alex decided to work from home so he could keep an eye on him. We decided to take him to the vet in the morning and after $85 our vet told us OUR DOG WAS FAKE COUGHING FOR ATTENTION. (And it worked)

