Estas son las películas y series de Netflix que ya no estarán disponibles a partir de enero de 2019
El servicio de streaming más popular del mundo, Netflix, renueva su parrilla programática pero también la saca muchas de disponibilidad
Será en enero de 2019 que muchas series y películas de Netflix, ya no estén disponibles a partir del primer mes del año. Esto en contraste con muchos estrenos que también se harán en el servicio.
Corre a ver estas producciones en Netflix antes de que las saquen en enero:
Se van desde el 01 de enero:
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 5
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Se va desde el 04 de enero:
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Se va desde el 13 de enero:
It Follows
Se va desde el 14 de enero:
Armageddon
Se va desde el 18 de enero:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Se va desde el 19 de enero:
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring