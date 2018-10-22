Las cuatro reglas de oro que debe cumplir Meghan por estar embarazada

View this post on Instagram

#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand (16th-31st October)🇦🇺🇹🇴🇫🇯🇳🇿 . Day 7 (22nd October): Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Queensland's Fraser Island, or K'gari as it is known by the Traditional Owners the Butchulla people, as part of the dedication of the site to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, and has a total of 206,970 acres of protected forest. Among its many striking features, the Island is characterised by its long beaches, tall rainforest, coastal heaths, freshwater lakes and ever-evolving sand dunes. In pristine rainforest, The Duke was met upon arrival by the Traditional Owners of K'gari, the Butchulla People and the Premier of Queensland. The Duke took part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K'gari to the QCC. The Duke then visited one of Fraser Island's iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the Island's natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance. The Duchess joined her husband for the last engagement of the day, a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty.