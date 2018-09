Las fotos de Kate Middleton en bikini que escandalizan a la realeza

View this post on Instagram

I am celebrating my 30th birthday today, so I looked back to see what Kate was up to on her big 3-0. She marked her milestone birthday with a little more glamour than I will, 😉 attending the War Horse premiere on her birthday eve (January 8th). The stunning young duchess wore her popular Amoret gown from Temperley. That was the dress's debut, too, and it really made a splash! Kate styled her hair in her trademark blow-out and accessorized with her luxe velvet clutch from Pretty Ballerinas, Jimmy Choo heels, and her Art Deco diamond earrings.