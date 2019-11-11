Revelan desgarrador secreto que Harry mantuvo todos estos años sobre la princesa Diana
El duque de Sussex ha dicho que el día de la muerte de Diana fue el peor de su vida
El príncipe Harry hizo una revelación desgarradora sobre su madre, la princesa Diana, y explicó qué fue "la cosa más importante" que hizo su madre por él, reveló una biografía.
El príncipe habló sobre cómo se sintió después de la muerte de su madre Diana en el documental "Harry y Meghan: un viaje africano". Ella murió cuando él tenía solo 12 años, después de sufrir lesiones fatales por un accidente automovilístico mientras estaba en París. En el documental, explicó cómo, más de 20 años después, todavía siente el dolor de su muerte repentina. Le preguntaron si ahora se siente más en paz, dijo: "Es una herida que supura".
En su biografía de 2019, "Harry: Conversaciones con el Príncipe", Angela Levin explicó cómo el duque de Sussex percibió a su madre. "Me dijo que lo más importante que ella hizo por él fue mantenerlo a salvo".
Ella explicó: “Fue uno de los muchos momentos conmovedores durante nuestra conversación. Este va directo al corazón de cada niño, rico o pobre. Los niños necesitan padres que los hagan sentir seguros y les brinden el ambiente adecuado para crecer y prosperar. También necesitan sentir que son aceptados y amados por quienes son. Sin su madre, quien murió cuando él tenía doce años, Harry lo ha pasado muy mal".
En el momento de su muerte, Diana ya había pasado por un divorcio desordenado y público del Príncipe Carlos que había dividido a la nación. Sin embargo, era conocida como una madre increíblemente amorosa para Harry y su hermano, el Príncipe William. En un documental publicado hace dos años, incluso Harry dijo "ella nos asfixió con amor".