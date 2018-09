Becky G se deja ver muy sensual y en traje de baño junto a su novio

The day has come to an end.. But it’s only the beginning of this new year of life for you Baby. So happy & blessed to have been able to spend this special day with you. Seeing that smile on your face is one of my favorite things in the world. You’re truly something special. Wherever you are in this world. I’ll always be with you in heart & if I can actually be there in person, I’m on the first flight there… like today. Hope you loved your hotel room decorations & presents 🙊😉🤗💋 Happy Birthday Sebastian ❤️

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on Sep 3, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT