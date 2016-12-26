JLo habla sobre lo que siente su corazón

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night...🎄I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by. Check in on how I feel right in that moment about everything in my life. The magic of the sparkly tree always takes me away into my thoughts and feelings... and this year I can honestly say my heart is full. This year had its ups and downs but as I sit here in my living room w my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!! Merry Christmas everyone ❤️

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:37am PST