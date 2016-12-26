JLo habla sobre lo que siente su corazón

Reflexiona sobre todo lo ocurrido en el 2016.

JLo habla sobre lo que siente su corazón
Por: Metro Puerto Rico

La cantante y actriz Jennifer López, abrió su corazón ante sus fanáticos y reflexionó sobre sus vivencias en el año que está por culminar.

A través de su cuenta en Instagram, JLo indicó que su corazón está lleno de amor y que se siente rodeada por personas que la aprecian y la hacen sentir bendecida.

Sin embargo, expresó que aunque este año ha tenido sus altas y bajas piensa en todas las cosas buenas que tiene.

Además, aprovechó para desear una Feliz Navidad a todos sus seguidores.

 

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo