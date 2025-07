Ajedrez: el juego milenario que sigue conquistando mentes en la era digital

15th Asian Games Doha 2006 - Chess

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Olga Sabirova of Uzbekistan makes a move in the Women's Rapid Swiss Chess Round 7 match at the Al Dana Indoor Hall during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 on December 4, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for DAGOC)

