Cierra el Museo del Louvre: Empleados denuncian cantidad excesiva de visitantes

The Louvre Museum Reopens To Public

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Visitors observe the painting 'La Joconde' The Mona Lisa by Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci on display in a gallery at Louvre on May 19, 2021 in Paris, France. The country is taking steps to ease the lockdown measures that President Emmanuel Macron announced on April 29, allowing all the museums and non-essential shops and cultural venues to open and rolling back the curfew to 9pm. The cafe and restaurant terraces can also open to 50% capacity. France is reporting a seven-day average of around 14,000 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

