Captado en directo el momento en que Israel bombardea la sede de la televisión pública iraní

Israel Launches Strikes Against Iran

TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 16: Smoke rises after a reported Israeli strike on a building used by Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, part of Iran's state TV broadcaster, on June 16, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Over recent days, Iran has been hit by a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting military and nuclear sites, as well as top military officials, prompting Iran to launch a counterattack. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

(Getty Images/Getty Images)