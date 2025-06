Escuadrón de Ingeniería de la Guardia Nacional Aérea se prepara de cara al inicio de la temporada de huracanes

CES Prime BEEF day 2025

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, carry a simulated casualty during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated enemy aerial attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

