Detenidas unas 150 personas durante las protestas contra las redadas migratorias en San Francisco

Protests Erupt In L.A. County, Sparked By Federal Immigration Raids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)