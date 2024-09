Onda tropical provocará aguaceros e inundaciones este lunes feriado

2 AM AST:

The NHC monitors three disturbances including... A tropical wave, near the Lesser Antilles, with a 40% 🟠 formation chance through 7 days. A tropical wave, along the west coast of Africa, with a 40% 🟠 formation chance through 7 days. #PRwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/a3lFHQ0031