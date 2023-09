Emiten advertencia de calor para este viernes

Happy Friday! 🥵An excessive heat advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM in: Vieques, Culebra and from Arecibo to San Juan. A heat warning is in effect for the northeast and northwest of PR. 🚰

🏖️ High risk of rip currents for the north of PR and St. Thomas. pic.twitter.com/O3e9maEHX9