Emiten advertencia de calor excesivo para 61 pueblos

Another hot day is knocking our door. Heat indices could exceed the 112 degrees 🥵.

🌊 Seas up to 8 ft over the Atlantic waters.

🏖️🚫🏊 Life-threatening rip current for all the north, west, southwest and northeast coastal areas, as well Culebra. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/10BFllHSxF