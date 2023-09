Vigilan onda tropical con 60% de probabilidad de formación

🌊 Waves around 12 feet across the Atlantic waters and Anegada Passage.

🏖️🚫🏊 Breaking waves of around 10 feet, resulting in life-threatening ocean currents along the north, northeast and northwest coast of PR, Culebra, Vieques and the US Virgin Islands. [2/2]#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/LhVJxChsov