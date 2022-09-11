Locales

Emiten advertencia de inundaciones para municipio en el oeste

Precaución

Lluvia en Santiago (Aton/Archivo)

Por Metro Puerto Rico

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología emitió este domingo una advertencia de inundaciones para Añasco hasta las 5:00 p.m.

Asimismo, un comunicado especial se emitió sobre tronadas fuertes que impactaban sectores de Ponce y vecindad hasta las 3:15 p.m.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos