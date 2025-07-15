Premios Emmy 2025: Conoce la lista completa de nominados por categorías

La edición número 77 de los premios de la Academia de las Ciencias y las Artes de la Televisión se llevarán a cabo el próximo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de los Ángeles, por lo cual fueron reveladas todas las nominaciones por categorías, en donde destacan producciones como ‘The Bear’, ‘Severance’, ‘The White Lotus’, entre otras.
Al igual que las anteriores, la nueva edición de los Emmys se enfocará en reconocer el trabajo de diversos actores, directores y productores a través de producciones que destacaron por su historia en diferentes géneros. Aquí te presentamos la lista con los nominados:
Lista de nominados a los Emmys 2025
Actor Principal en Antología o Miniserie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Mejor Miniserie o Antología
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Actor Principal en Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Actriz Principal en Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Serie Drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Actor Principal en Comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actriz Principal en Comedia
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Serie Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Talk Show
- The Daily Show”
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality de Competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors