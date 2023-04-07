MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Conoce la lista de nominados

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son una ceremonia de premiación anual presentada por la cadena de televisión MTV, donde se reconoce a las mejores películas, programas de televisión, actuaciones y otros aspectos del entretenimiento.
A diferencia de otras premiaciones, los MTV Movie & TV Awards no se enfocan únicamente en las películas, sino que también reconocen los logros en la televisión.
Además, también cuentan con categorías especiales, como “Mejor Héroe” o “Mejor Villano”, que honran a los personajes más memorables del año en la pantalla.
Para este año, en la lista de nominaciones, destacan títulos como “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things” y “The Last of Us” en las distintas categorías que son votadas por el público.
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards regresan al Barker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, para una transmisión en vivo el 7 de mayo a las 8 p.m., bajo la presentación de Drew Barrymore.
A continuación la lista de nominados.
Nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
Mejor Película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Serie
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Mejor Actuación en una película
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión
- Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Héroe
- Diego Luna: Andor
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Villano
- Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
- M3GAN: M3GAN
- The Bear: Cocaine Bear
Mejor Beso
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actuación en comedia
- Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Mejor actuación revelación
- Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor pelea
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
Mejor momento más aterrador
- Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long: Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon: Smile
Mejor Dúo
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno`: The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor ‘kick ass’
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Mejor canción
- Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Mejor serie documental
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Mejor serie de competencia
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Mejor conductor
- Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden: Ink Master
- Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mejor documental musical
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie