“La que puede, puede”: actriz de Euphoria declaró estar saliendo con 10 personas al mismo tiempo

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Storm Reid attend the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)