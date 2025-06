A menos de un año, los detalles que faltan para el show mundialista

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock Is Unveiled In Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Detailed view of the 2026 World Cup trophy during the unveiling of the countdown clock 1 year ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at General Prim on June 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

