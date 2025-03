El Barça remonta y recupera el liderato en España

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid watches his shot as scores the team's second penalty in the penalty shoot out, which is later ruled out following a VAR Review due to an improper kick, during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio Metropolitano on March 12, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

(Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)