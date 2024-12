Max Verstappen gana un emocionante GP de Qatar

Podio GP Qatar 2024

From the left, second-aced Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, first-placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, and third-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia stand on the podium during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

(Altaf Qadri/AP)