Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: Dónde y cuándo ver el pesaje y la pelea en México

Canelo Alvarez v Edgar Berlanga - Press Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga interact as they face off, while Tom Brown (C), president of TGB Promotions, stands by, during a press conference to promote their September 14th fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel – Crystal Ballroom on August 06, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)

(Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)